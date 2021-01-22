During the recent session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s traded shares were 3,199,529, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the last check, the stock’s price was $549.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.03% or -$5.69. The 52-week high for the NVDA share is $589.07, that puts it down -7.3% from that peak though still a striking +67.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $180.68. The company’s market capitalization is $339.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.89 Million shares over the past three months.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. NVDA has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.8.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): Trading Information

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) registered a -1.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $559.9 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 3.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.03%. The short interest in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 6.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $593.62, which implies an increase of 8.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $370 and $700 respectively. As a result, NVDA is trading at a discount of 27.5% off the target high and -32.61% off the low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NVIDIA Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares have gone up +32.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.88% against 2.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 48.1% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.81 Billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.5 Billion by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.1 Billion and $3Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.1% and then jump by 49.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.2%. While earnings are projected to return -25.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 22.05% per annum.

NVDA Dividend Yield

NVIDIA Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 11 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NVIDIA Corporation is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.42%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Biggest Investors

NVIDIA Corporation insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.43%, with the float percentage being 71.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2812 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 48.5 Million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $26.25 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.65 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.17 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,437,674 shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.9 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.66 Million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6.85 Billion.

