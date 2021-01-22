During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 3,402,017, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.4% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LKCO share is $1.4, that puts it down -118.75% from that peak though still a striking +46.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $136.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LKCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO): Trading Information

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) registered a -1.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.68% in intraday trading to $0.839 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.7%, and it has moved by 10.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.74%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 69.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 30.8 day(s) to cover.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.2%. While earnings are projected to return -162% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Biggest Investors

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 35.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.98%, with the float percentage being 15.55%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.21 Million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $2.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 441.3 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $217.47 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 91,795 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.51 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.02 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $50.72 Thousand.

