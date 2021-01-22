During the last session, Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s traded shares were 5,159,523, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.86% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EXPR share is $5.15, that puts it down -340.17% from that peak though still a striking +51.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $75.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. EXPR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.69.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR): Trading Information

Express, Inc. (EXPR) registered a 0.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.52% in intraday trading to $1.51 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.59%, and it has moved by 7.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.57%. The short interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is 8.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.42, which implies an increase of 21.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, EXPR is trading at a discount of 28.21% off the target high and 6.84% off the low.

Express, Inc. (EXPR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Express, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares have jump down -7.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3653.85% against -7.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -463.2% this quarter and then jump 88.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -40.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $424.72 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $355.95 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $606.73 Million and $289.69 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -30% and then jump by 22.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -38.4%. While earnings are projected to return -3669.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Biggest Investors

Express, Inc. insiders own 3.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.88%, with the float percentage being 72.5%. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.06 Million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.58 Million shares, is of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Express, Inc. (EXPR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1,517,079 shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $925.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 Million, or about 2.1% of the stock, which is worth about $1.51 Million.

