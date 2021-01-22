During the last session, DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s traded shares were 3,424,211, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.91% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the DPW share is $10.94, that puts it down -118.8% from that peak though still a striking +89.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $138.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.69 Million shares over the past three months.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. DPW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW): Trading Information

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) registered a -2.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.63% in intraday trading to $6.38- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.33%, and it has moved by 35.5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.94%. The short interest in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 2Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.6%. While earnings are projected to return 94.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.36 Thousand shares, is of ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $115.3 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DPW Holdings, Inc. (DPW) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 53,961 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.46 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.82 Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $97.27 Thousand.

