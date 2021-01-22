During the recent session, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares were 1,900,774, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check, the stock’s price was $38.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the CFG share is $41.67, that puts it down -9.08% from that peak though still a striking +63.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.12. The company’s market capitalization is $16.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. CFG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG): Trading Information

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.2% in intraday trading to $41.58 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.91%, and it has moved by 11.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.74%. The short interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is 6.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.8, which implies an increase of 14.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $49 respectively. As a result, CFG is trading at a discount of 28.27% off the target high and 4.71% off the low.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) shares have gone up +52.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.39% against -11.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2666.7% this quarter and then jump 58.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.64 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.66 Billion and $1.75 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.8% and then fell by -4.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return 10% in 2021, the next five years will return -4.98% per annum.

CFG Dividend Yield

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 16, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.91%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Biggest Investors

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.75%, with the float percentage being 100.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 842 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 49.5 Million shares (or 11.59% of all shares), a total value of $1.25 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.77 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.08 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11,949,282 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.41 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $408.08 Million.

