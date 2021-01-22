During the recent session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s traded shares were 2,159,912, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $25.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the ACTC share is $31.06, that puts it down -21.42% from that peak though still a striking +61.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.74. The company’s market capitalization is $887.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 Million shares over the past three months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) shares are Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp owns about 170,608 shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 94.94 Thousand, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored