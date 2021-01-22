During the last session, Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s traded shares were 2,853,204, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.35% or $1.37. The 52-week high for the NETE share is $20.08, that puts it down -37.44% from that peak though still a striking +89.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $70.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 857.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NETE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE): Trading Information

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) registered a 10.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.52% in intraday trading to $15.97 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.95%, and it has moved by 12.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.73%. The short interest in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) is 682.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 308.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 71.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, NETE is trading at a discount of 71.12% off the target high and 71.12% off the low.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.3%. While earnings are projected to return -25.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Biggest Investors

Net Element, Inc. insiders own 14.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.32%, with the float percentage being 12.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 165.81 Thousand shares (or 3.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.49 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 154.85 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Net Element, Inc. (NETE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 117,351 shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.46 Thousand, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $435.67 Thousand.

