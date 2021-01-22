During the last session, Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s traded shares were 1,002,222, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the MWK share is $25.93, that puts it down -5.88% from that peak though still a striking +94.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $640.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 879.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MWK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK): Trading Information

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) registered a 1.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $25.94 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.46%, and it has moved by 72.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.3%. The short interest in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) is 1.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.33, which implies a decline of -4.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $30 respectively. As a result, MWK is trading at a discount of 22.5% off the target high and -34.67% off the low.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) shares have gone up +254.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.45% against 20.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.7% this quarter and then jump 79.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.16 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.73 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.63 Million and $25.63 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.8% and then jump by 101.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -80.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s Biggest Investors

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. insiders own 64.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.08%, with the float percentage being 48.74%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 713.21 Thousand shares (or 3.26% of all shares), a total value of $5.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 436.94 Thousand shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.6 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Buffalo Emerging Opportunites Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 186,689 shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 130Thousand, or about 0.6% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 Million.

