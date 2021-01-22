During the recent session, Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s traded shares were 1,953,666, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the HWCC share is $4.75, that puts it down -19.95% from that peak though still a striking +57.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $64.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 83.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 76.71 Million shares over the past three months.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HWCC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC): Trading Information

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.65% in intraday trading to $4.75- this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.07%, and it has moved by 50.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.2%. The short interest in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) is 88.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 102.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, HWCC is trading at a discount of 102.02% off the target high and 102.02% off the low.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.8 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.71 Million and $75.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.7% and then jump by 12.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.9%. While earnings are projected to return -70.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s Biggest Investors

Houston Wire & Cable Company insiders own 7.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.13%, with the float percentage being 76.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 8.91% of all shares), a total value of $3.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 Million shares, is of 22NW, LP’s that is approximately 8.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Royce Value Trust, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 1,348,500 shares. This amounts to just over 8.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 877.36 Thousand, or about 5.3% of the stock, which is worth about $2.19 Million.

