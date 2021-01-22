During the last session, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 61,534,178, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.3, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.27% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $11.68, that puts it down -25.59% from that peak though still a striking +95.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $1.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 29.29 Million shares over the past three months.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GEVO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO): Trading Information

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) registered a 7.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.38% in intraday trading to $11.68 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.05%, and it has moved by 225.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 118.82%. The short interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 17.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.63, which implies a decline of -28.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of -11.29% off the target high and -46.24% off the low.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Gevo, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares have gone up +1376.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.44% against -0.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90% this quarter and then jump 92.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -76.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.89 Million and $3.83 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -89.1% and then fell by -96.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 59% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Biggest Investors

Gevo, Inc. insiders own 4.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.9%, with the float percentage being 18.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.2 Million shares (or 6.67% of all shares), a total value of $8.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 627.6 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $627.35 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,387,246 shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 313.58 Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $627.17 Thousand.

