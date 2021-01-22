During the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 10,550,817, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.95% or $8.95. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $99.78, that puts it down -0.88% from that peak though still a striking +91.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.16. The company’s market capitalization is $13.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FUTU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU): Trading Information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a 9.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $99.78 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.2%, and it has moved by 132.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.2%. The short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 13.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $527.3, which implies an increase of 433.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $372.09 and $927.88 respectively. As a result, FUTU is trading at a discount of 838.11% off the target high and 276.19% off the low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.73 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.8 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 198.1% and then jump by 149.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 266.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.25% per annum.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Biggest Investors

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.57%, with the float percentage being 32.9%. General Atlantic, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.79 Million shares (or 8.34% of all shares), a total value of $137.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.24 Million shares, is of ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD.’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $121.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 149,793 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 134.06 Thousand, or about 0.23% of the stock, which is worth about $6.13 Million.

