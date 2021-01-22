During the last session, FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s traded shares were 59,291,725, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the FCEL share is $20.94, that puts it down -21.11% from that peak though still a striking +94.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $5.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 66.8 Million shares over the past three months.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. FCEL has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL): Trading Information

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.62% in intraday trading to $18.32 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.67%, and it has moved by 84.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.79%. The short interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 43.14 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies a decline of -34.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $18.5 respectively. As a result, FCEL is trading at a discount of 7% off the target high and -76.87% off the low.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares have gone up +515.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.69% against -0.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 66.7% this quarter and then jump 80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.05 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.9 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 54.4% and then jump by 60.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.4%. While earnings are projected to return 80.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Biggest Investors

FuelCell Energy, Inc. insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.19%, with the float percentage being 33.47%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19Million shares (or 6.45% of all shares), a total value of $40.66 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.06 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $30.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 6,778,763 shares. This amounts to just over 2.3 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 Million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $12.09 Million.

