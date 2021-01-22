During the last session, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s traded shares were 2,468,024, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.87% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the FTEK share is $7.04, that puts it down -24.82% from that peak though still a striking +94.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $139.32 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. FTEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK): Trading Information

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) registered a 3.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $6.09- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by 45.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.36%. The short interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 665.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 88.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.75, which implies a decline of -68.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, FTEK is trading at a discount of -68.97% off the target high and -68.97% off the low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 50% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.1% per annum.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Biggest Investors

Fuel Tech, Inc. insiders own 27.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.47%, with the float percentage being 29.57%. Grace & White Inc /ny is the largest shareholder of the company, while 42 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.83 Million shares (or 7.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.25 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 5.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 210,035 shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.74 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 203.5 Thousand, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $171.25 Thousand.

