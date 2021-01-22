During the last session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s traded shares were 51,356,403, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.74% or $5.35. The 52-week high for the FUBO share is $62.29, that puts it down -75.46% from that peak though still a striking +85.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5. The company’s market capitalization is $2.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 34.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.75 Million shares over the past three months.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. FUBO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): Trading Information

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) registered a 17.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.72% in intraday trading to $36.87 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by -28.25% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.79%. The short interest in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 33.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.25, which implies an increase of 24.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $60 respectively. As a result, FUBO is trading at a discount of 69.01% off the target high and -15.49% off the low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 33.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Biggest Investors

fuboTV Inc. insiders own 17.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.24%, with the float percentage being 8.77%. Frontier Capital Management Company LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 204.51 Thousand shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $5.73 Million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) shares are iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF owns about 92,332 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 65.9 Thousand, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.83 Million.

