During the last session, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares were 11,031,553, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.6% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the FRSX share is $11.22, that puts it down -24.94% from that peak though still a striking +94.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $593.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.42 Million shares over the past three months.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FRSX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX): Trading Information

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) registered a -2.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.96% in intraday trading to $11.22 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.06%, and it has moved by 410.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 120.1%. The short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is 4.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.63, which implies a decline of -15.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $10 respectively. As a result, FRSX is trading at a discount of 11.36% off the target high and -41.54% off the low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 43.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Biggest Investors

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.36%, with the float percentage being 1.36%. Psagot Investment House Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 328.67 Thousand shares (or 0.52% of all shares), a total value of $301.62 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 328.09 Thousand shares, is of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $301.08 Thousand.

