During the recent session, EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s traded shares were 2,857,211, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.15. At the last check, the stock’s price was $54.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the EOG share is $81.21, that puts it down -49.61% from that peak though still a striking +50.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27. The company’s market capitalization is $31.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.61 Million shares over the past three months.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. EOG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG): Trading Information

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.64% in intraday trading to $61.25 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.05%, and it has moved by 10.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.52%. The short interest in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is 10.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.29, which implies an increase of 23.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46 and $90 respectively. As a result, EOG is trading at a discount of 65.81% off the target high and -15.25% off the low.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EOG Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares have gone up +9.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -79.52% against -37.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -76.3% this quarter and then jump 7.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -37.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.79 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.9 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.32 Billion and $4.72 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -35.4% and then fell by -38.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.4%. While earnings are projected to return -18.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.85% per annum.

EOG Dividend Yield

EOG Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for EOG Resources, Inc. is 1.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.2%.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Biggest Investors

EOG Resources, Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.87%, with the float percentage being 90.17%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1125 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 71.01 Million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.55 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.41 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.7 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 25,220,086 shares. This amounts to just over 4.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.17 Million, or about 4.31% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 Billion.

