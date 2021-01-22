During the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares were 8,152,360, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.6. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.88% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the NDRA share is $2.58, that puts it down -19.44% from that peak though still a striking +72.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.599. The company’s market capitalization is $71.2 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 Million shares over the past three months.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NDRA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA): Trading Information

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) registered a 5.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.28% in intraday trading to $2.58- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 107.69%, and it has moved by 204.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188%. The short interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 476.88 Million shares and it means that shorts have 320.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.17, which implies an increase of 139.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $6 respectively. As a result, NDRA is trading at a discount of 177.78% off the target high and 62.04% off the low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.3%. While earnings are projected to return -7.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Biggest Investors

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders own 5.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.79%, with the float percentage being 2.96%. ICM Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 409.86 Thousand shares (or 1.22% of all shares), a total value of $299.81 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 172.5 Thousand shares, is of Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $126.18 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 97,900 shares. This amounts to just over 0.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.61 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35.46 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $29.13 Thousand.

