During the last session, Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s traded shares were 1,168,740, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the ELSE share is $8.8, that puts it down -81.44% from that peak though still a striking +46.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $16.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 137.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ELSE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE): Trading Information

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) registered a 4.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.23% in intraday trading to $5.79- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by 20.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.83%. The short interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) is 8.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.7%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s Biggest Investors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. insiders own 34.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.37%, with the float percentage being 9.71%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 108.8 Thousand shares (or 3.2% of all shares), a total value of $376.64 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.46 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $191.98 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) shares are DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series owns about 4,550 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.97 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 222, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $1.07 Thousand.

