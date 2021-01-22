During the recent session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares were 5,919,405, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check, the stock’s price was $40.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.6% or -$0.65. The 52-week high for the DAL share is $60.21, that puts it down -50.45% from that peak though still a striking +56.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.51. The company’s market capitalization is $25.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. DAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.68.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL): Trading Information

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) registered a -1.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.26% in intraday trading to $41.77 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by 2.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.55%. The short interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 13.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.45, which implies an increase of 16.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32 and $58 respectively. As a result, DAL is trading at a discount of 44.93% off the target high and -20.04% off the low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Delta Air Lines, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares have gone up +54.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.41% against 4.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -425.5% this quarter and then jump 76.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.06 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.02 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.59 Billion and $1.47 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -52.7% and then jump by 310.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.4%. While earnings are projected to return 28.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Biggest Investors

Delta Air Lines, Inc. insiders own 0.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.37%, with the float percentage being 61.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1118 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 66.38 Million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $2.03 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.68 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.09 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17,895,420 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $547.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.88 Million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $455Million.

