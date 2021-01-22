During the last session, China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s traded shares were 1,607,035, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the CHNR share is $6.04, that puts it down -231.87% from that peak though still a striking +68.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $61.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 834.45 Million shares over the past three months.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CHNR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR): Trading Information

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.1% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.98%, and it has moved by 25.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.88%. The short interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is 18.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.8%. While earnings are projected to return 8.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Biggest Investors

China Natural Resources, Inc. insiders own 72.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 1.22%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 66.12 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $74.06 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.55 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.78 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored