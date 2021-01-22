During the recent session, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s traded shares were 1,731,258, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $5.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.63% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the EBR share is $9.93, that puts it down -80.87% from that peak though still a striking +46.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $8.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 807.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 542.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. EBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR): Trading Information

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) registered a -6.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.18% in intraday trading to $6.64- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.06%, and it has moved by -20.52% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -21.32%. The short interest in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is 345.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.06, which implies an increase of 65.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.23 and $12.42 respectively. As a result, EBR is trading at a discount of 126.23% off the target high and 13.48% off the low.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EBR Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Biggest Investors

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.54%, with the float percentage being 0.54%. AMS Capital Ltda is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.6 Million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $8.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.1 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 611,787 shares. This amounts to just over 2.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.35 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 465.92 Thousand, or about 1.6% of the stock, which is worth about $3.26 Million.

