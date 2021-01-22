During the last session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 10,219,095, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.44% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $11.4, that puts it down -59% from that peak though still a striking +94.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $568.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.85 Million shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CBAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT): Trading Information

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) registered a 5.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $7.63- this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.82%, and it has moved by 31.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.7%. The short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 4.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 39.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, CBAT is trading at a discount of 39.47% off the target high and 39.47% off the low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.6%. While earnings are projected to return -278.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Biggest Investors

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders own 60.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.5%, with the float percentage being 1.25%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 161Thousand shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $325.22 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 99.1 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $200.18 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 57,446 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $290.68 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.16 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $235.28 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored