During the last session, Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 6,266,522, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $25.5, that puts it down -124.27% from that peak though still a striking +93.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $401.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CRDF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF): Trading Information

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.52% in intraday trading to $19.78 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -35.14%, and it has moved by -48.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -36.8%. The short interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 4.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.33, which implies an increase of 140.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $30 respectively. As a result, CRDF is trading at a discount of 163.85% off the target high and 119.88% off the low.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares have gone up +133.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.86% against 14.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.3% this quarter and then jump 70.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $93Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -67.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.8%. While earnings are projected to return 66.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Biggest Investors

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.97%, with the float percentage being 63.12%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.29 Million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $46.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 Million shares, is of Caxton Corp’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.18 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2,537,816 shares. This amounts to just over 7.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 931.2 Thousand, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $23.01 Million.

