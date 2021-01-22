During the recent session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares were 6,431,188, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $41.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.01% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the AZEK share is $42.62, that puts it down -1.57% from that peak though still a striking +37.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.35. The company’s market capitalization is $6.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 863.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 918.69 Million shares over the past three months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. AZEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK): Trading Information

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) registered a 2.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $42.62 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.91%, and it has moved by 7.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.54%. The short interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 2.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.36, which implies an increase of 3.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39 and $46 respectively. As a result, AZEK is trading at a discount of 9.63% off the target high and -7.05% off the low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -455.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 23% per annum.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Biggest Investors

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders own 3.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.79%, with the float percentage being 98.18%. Ares Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 39.22 Million shares (or 25.36% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 39.22 Million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 25.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,173,890 shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 Million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $62.85 Million.

