During the last session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 1,657,027, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.56% or $3.3. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $48.16, that puts it down -2.62% from that peak though still a striking +87.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.08. The company’s market capitalization is $3.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies (NIU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NIU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU): Trading Information

Niu Technologies (NIU) registered a 7.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $48.16 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.51%, and it has moved by 57.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.31%. The short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 1.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

Niu Technologies (NIU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Niu Technologies has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares have gone up +129.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.5% against -7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -30.8% this quarter and then jump 250% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.16 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $79.21 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $75.9 Million and $33.28 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.4% and then jump by 138% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 147.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.86% per annum.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Biggest Investors

Niu Technologies insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.75%, with the float percentage being 27.75%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 5.43% of all shares), a total value of $67.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.56 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Company, LLP’s that is approximately 3.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $49.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 893,626 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 496.06 Thousand, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $14.79 Million.

