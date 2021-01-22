During the last session, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s traded shares were 1,012,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.83% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the CRTD share is $5.93, that puts it down -16.73% from that peak though still a striking +58.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $43.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 190.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 104.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRTD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): Trading Information

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) registered a 5.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.33% in intraday trading to $5.93- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.16%, and it has moved by 34.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.12%. The short interest in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 43.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.6%. While earnings are projected to return 76.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Biggest Investors

Creatd Inc. insiders own 15.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.35%, with the float percentage being 2.77%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 200Thousand shares (or 2.31% of all shares), a total value of $534Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.6 Thousand shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $231.3 Thousand.

