During the last session, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s traded shares were 1,584,015, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the CALA share is $8.18, that puts it down -179.18% from that peak though still a striking +16.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $206.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CALA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Trading Information

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.07% in intraday trading to $3.76- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.66%, and it has moved by -43.65% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -40.33%. The short interest in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is 3.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 70.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $10 respectively. As a result, CALA is trading at a discount of 241.3% off the target high and -31.74% off the low.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.5%. While earnings are projected to return -27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Biggest Investors

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.73%, with the float percentage being 82.32%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.06 Million shares (or 14.26% of all shares), a total value of $34.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.45 Million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $25.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 7,047,900 shares. This amounts to just over 9.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.96 Million, or about 5.61% of the stock, which is worth about $14.02 Million.

