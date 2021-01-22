During the recent session, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s traded shares were 3,990,201, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BORR share is $7.21, that puts it down -692.31% from that peak though still a striking +73.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.243. The company’s market capitalization is $193Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BORR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR): Trading Information

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.58% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Tuesday, Jan 19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.91%, and it has moved by 0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.67%. The short interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 1.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.46, which implies a decline of -49.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.34 and $0.59 respectively. As a result, BORR is trading at a discount of -35.16% off the target high and -62.64% off the low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Borr Drilling Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) shares have jump down -8.48% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 54% this quarter and then jump 44.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.7 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.8 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.9 Million and $104.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -11% and then fell by -12.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 47.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Biggest Investors

Borr Drilling Limited insiders own 13.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.69%, with the float percentage being 51.95%. Artemis Investment Management LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.36 Million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $6.25 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.58 Million shares, is of Lodbrok Capital, LLP’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.97 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored