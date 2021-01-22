During the recent session, ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares were 3,005,571, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.74% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the VRAY share is $7.36, that puts it down -63.19% from that peak though still a striking +75.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.106. The company’s market capitalization is $730.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 Million shares over the past three months.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. VRAY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY): Trading Information

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) registered a -14.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.7% in intraday trading to $5.75- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20%, and it has moved by 14.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.37%. The short interest in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is 13.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.88, which implies an increase of 30.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $8.25 respectively. As a result, VRAY is trading at a discount of 82.93% off the target high and -33.48% off the low.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ViewRay, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares have gone up +115.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.14% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.2% this quarter and then jump 10.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.81 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.47 Million and $12.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.8% and then jump by 10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.9%. While earnings are projected to return -20.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Biggest Investors

ViewRay, Inc. insiders own 23.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.91%, with the float percentage being 110.36%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.82 Million shares (or 16.04% of all shares), a total value of $83.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.83 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $62.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 8,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.76 Million, or about 3.88% of the stock, which is worth about $20.15 Million.

