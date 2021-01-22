During the last session, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s traded shares were 1,428,193, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.19% or $5.79. The 52-week high for the PLL share is $54.5, that puts it down -9.68% from that peak though still a striking +91.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4. The company’s market capitalization is $644.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PLL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL): Trading Information

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) registered a 13.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.5% in intraday trading to $49.94 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.07%, and it has moved by 78.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.16%. The short interest in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is 433.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 394.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.22, which implies a decline of -25.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.46 and $43.62 respectively. As a result, PLL is trading at a discount of -12.22% off the target high and -44.74% off the low.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

