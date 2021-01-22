During the recent session, Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s traded shares were 2,591,930, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $20.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.7% or -$2.67. The 52-week high for the PASG share is $38.23, that puts it down -89.73% from that peak though still a striking +59.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.09. The company’s market capitalization is $908.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 316.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 234.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PASG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.72.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG): Trading Information

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) registered a -11.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.73% in intraday trading to $30.14 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.03%, and it has moved by -23.35% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -20.71%. The short interest in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) is 1.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.63, which implies an increase of 56.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28 and $35.5 respectively. As a result, PASG is trading at a discount of 76.18% off the target high and 38.96% off the low.

Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -257.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s Biggest Investors

Passage Bio, Inc. insiders own 19.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.3%, with the float percentage being 98.36%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.96 Million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $91.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 Million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $65.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) shares are Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund owns about 729,545 shares. This amounts to just over 1.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 702.57 Thousand, or about 1.54% of the stock, which is worth about $11.81 Million.

