During the recent session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares were 7,369,786, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $13.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the CLOV share is $17.24, that puts it down -25.66% from that peak though still a striking +4.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.1. The company’s market capitalization is $5.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.98 Million shares over the past three months.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CLOV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20, which implies an increase of 45.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $20 respectively. As a result, CLOV is trading at a discount of 45.77% off the target high and 45.77% off the low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

