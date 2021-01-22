During the recent session, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s traded shares were 1,409,401, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.14% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $1.4, that puts it down -105.88% from that peak though still a striking +52.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $31.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 Million shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CPHI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI): Trading Information

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) registered a -7.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.82% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.34%, and it has moved by 61.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 52.31%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is 84.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.5, which implies an increase of 561.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, CPHI is trading at a discount of 561.76% off the target high and 561.76% off the low.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.1%. While earnings are projected to return -92.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)’s Biggest Investors

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. insiders own 49.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.98%, with the float percentage being 5.93%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 728.58 Thousand shares (or 1.6% of all shares), a total value of $265.79 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 235Thousand shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.73 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 195,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.14 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40Thousand, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $15.61 Thousand.

