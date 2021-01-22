During the last session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s traded shares were 2,226,784, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.43% or -$9.64. The 52-week high for the BEAM share is $122.81, that puts it down -32.58% from that peak though still a striking +85.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.41 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 959.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 863.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. BEAM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM): Trading Information

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) registered a -9.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.57% in intraday trading to $122.8 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.42%, and it has moved by 3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.46%. The short interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is 6.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.2, which implies a decline of -36.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38 and $85 respectively. As a result, BEAM is trading at a discount of -8.24% off the target high and -58.98% off the low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 22.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Beam Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.5%, with the float percentage being 78.77%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.33 Million shares (or 12.64% of all shares), a total value of $180.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.35 Million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $82.59 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,126,067 shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 941.52 Thousand, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $76.87 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored