During the last session, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares were 1,137,257, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.45% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the APDN share is $16.39, that puts it down -57.44% from that peak though still a striking +75.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $77.78 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.99 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. APDN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN): Trading Information

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) registered a -5.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.11% in intraday trading to $12.87 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.18%, and it has moved by 89.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.12%. The short interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 678.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 634.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.5, which implies an increase of 39.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $15 respectively. As a result, APDN is trading at a discount of 44.09% off the target high and 34.49% off the low.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) shares have jump down -4.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -91.57% against 4.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.8% this quarter and then jump 54.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 566% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.35 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $750Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.3%. While earnings are projected to return 65.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Biggest Investors

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. insiders own 13.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.07%, with the float percentage being 14.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 139.1 Thousand shares (or 2.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 82.36 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $636.6 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 88,084 shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $680.89 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.31 Thousand, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $373.45 Thousand.

