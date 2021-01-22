During the recent session, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s traded shares were 1,625,749, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the last check, the stock’s price was $23.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.07% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the AU share is $38.5, that puts it down -65.95% from that peak though still a striking +45.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.66. The company’s market capitalization is $9.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.8 Million shares over the past three months.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. AU has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU): Trading Information

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) registered a -1.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $23.53 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.74%, and it has moved by 2.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.34%. The short interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is 1.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.49, which implies an increase of 31.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.82 and $44.9 respectively. As a result, AU is trading at a discount of 93.53% off the target high and -14.57% off the low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.7%. While earnings are projected to return 68.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.85% per annum.

AU Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.4 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Biggest Investors

AngloGold Ashanti Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.15%, with the float percentage being 32.15%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.49 Million shares (or 15.99% of all shares), a total value of $672.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $270.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF owns about 24,549,819 shares. This amounts to just over 15.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $555.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.59 Million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $106.15 Million.

