During the last session, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s traded shares were 3,622,806, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.9, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.81% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the POWW share is $8.98, that puts it down -52.2% from that peak though still a striking +83.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1. The company’s market capitalization is $362.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.1 Million shares over the past three months.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. POWW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW): Trading Information

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) registered a -8.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.65% in intraday trading to $7.83- this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.96%, and it has moved by 72.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 78.79%. The short interest in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is 129.39 Million shares and it means that shorts have 61.61 day(s) to cover.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -55.9%. While earnings are projected to return 8.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Biggest Investors

AMMO, Inc. insiders own 22.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.01%, with the float percentage being 0.01%. Ifp Advisors, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.43 Thousand shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $11.15 Thousand in shares.

