During the recent session, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s traded shares were 18,268,503, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.61% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ABEV share is $4.53, that puts it down -62.95% from that peak though still a striking +31.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.9. The company’s market capitalization is $43.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. ABEV has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV): Trading Information

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) registered a -5.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.5% in intraday trading to $3.13- this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.89%, and it has moved by -8.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.48%. The short interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 69.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.49, which implies an increase of 25.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.5 and $4.5 respectively. As a result, ABEV is trading at a discount of 61.87% off the target high and -10.07% off the low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambev S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares have gone up +4.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.37% against 4.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -28.6% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -17.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.52 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.66 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.85 Billion and $2.82 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.7% and then fell by -5.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.83%. While earnings are projected to return -47.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ABEV Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ambev S.A. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.73%.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Biggest Investors

Ambev S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.61%, with the float percentage being 8.61%. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 216.29 Million shares (or 16.86% of all shares), a total value of $488.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 192.87 Million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 15.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $435.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that First Eagle Global Fund owns about 103,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 8.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $221.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74.03 Million, or about 5.77% of the stock, which is worth about $158.42 Million.

