During the last session, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s traded shares were 3,085,810, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.7% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the AHPI share is $45, that puts it down -555.02% from that peak though still a striking +78.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $27.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 987.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 554.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AHPI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI): Trading Information

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) registered a 8.7% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.73% in intraday trading to $8.25- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.24%, and it has moved by 35.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.07%. The short interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 349.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18, which implies an increase of 162.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $18 respectively. As a result, AHPI is trading at a discount of 162.01% off the target high and 162.01% off the low.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.1%. While earnings are projected to return -42.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Biggest Investors

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. insiders own 30.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.54%, with the float percentage being 13.65%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 198.22 Thousand shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49.52 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $273.33 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 48,445 shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $267.42 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20Thousand, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $110.4 Thousand.

