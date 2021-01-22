During the last session, Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s traded shares were 10,984,826, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.9% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SYN share is $1.7, that puts it down -100% from that peak though still a striking +70.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $45.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SYN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN): Trading Information

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) registered a 1.9% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.75% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Friday, Jan 15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.91%, and it has moved by 152.4% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 120.97%. The short interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN) is 271.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 25.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies an increase of 62.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, SYN is trading at a discount of 76.47% off the target high and 47.06% off the low.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.6%. While earnings are projected to return 75.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:SYN)’s Biggest Investors

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.12%, with the float percentage being 7.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 859.74 Thousand shares (or 4.3% of all shares), a total value of $408.12 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 123.39 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $58.58 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (SYN) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 74,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.27 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 35Thousand, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $22.35 Thousand.

