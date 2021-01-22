During the last session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares were 84,369,451, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.19% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the ADMP share is $1.66, that puts it down -30.71% from that peak though still a striking +78.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $118.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. ADMP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP): Trading Information

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) registered a -11.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.49% in intraday trading to $1.66 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 69.06%, and it has moved by 156% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 161.8%. The short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 1.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies an increase of 18.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, ADMP is trading at a discount of 18.11% off the target high and 18.11% off the low.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares have gone up +22.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.55% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then jump 80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -15.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.6 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.53 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.54 Million and $4.66 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.1% and then jump by 40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.1%. While earnings are projected to return 44.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Biggest Investors

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation insiders own 0.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.05%, with the float percentage being 7.1%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.95 Million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,029,133 shares. This amounts to just over 1.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $806.22 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 906.42 Thousand, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $710.09 Thousand.

