During the last session, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s traded shares were 5,890,734, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.44% or $2.13. The 52-week high for the ACHV share is $18.26, that puts it down -45.5% from that peak though still a striking +63.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.6. The company’s market capitalization is $76.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 243.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ACHV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.28.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV): Trading Information

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) registered a 20.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.43% in intraday trading to $15.20 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.98%, and it has moved by 61.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.94%. The short interest in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 482.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45, which implies an increase of 258.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21 and $100 respectively. As a result, ACHV is trading at a discount of 696.81% off the target high and 67.33% off the low.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 45% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Biggest Investors

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. insiders own 0.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.13%, with the float percentage being 15.2%. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 284.15 Thousand shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50Thousand shares, is of Requisite Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $418.5 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 17,806 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.04 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $15.2 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored