During the last session, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s traded shares were 1,239,416, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.29% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ACTG share is $6.25, that puts it down -2.29% from that peak though still a striking +71.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $300.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ACTG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG): Trading Information

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) registered a 7.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.32% in intraday trading to $6.25- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.98%, and it has moved by 52.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.95%. The short interest in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) is 940.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 14.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, ACTG is trading at a discount of 14.57% off the target high and 14.57% off the low.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.9%. While earnings are projected to return 83.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG)’s Biggest Investors

Acacia Research Corporation insiders own 6.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.41%, with the float percentage being 71.73%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.99 Million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $10.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.13 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund owns about 2,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.39 Million, or about 4.85% of the stock, which is worth about $8.3 Million.

