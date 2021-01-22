During the recent session, 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s traded shares were 3,921,979, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check, the stock’s price was $11.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.46% or $3.18. The 52-week high for the YI share is $12.85, that puts it down -10.11% from that peak though still a striking +55.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.2. The company’s market capitalization is $1Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 250.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 152.72 Million shares over the past three months.

111, Inc. (YI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. YI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI): Trading Information

111, Inc. (YI) registered a 37.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.89% in intraday trading to $12.85 this Friday, Jan 22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.42%, and it has moved by 83.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.16%. The short interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) is 59.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.39 day(s) to cover.

111, Inc. (YI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -31% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Biggest Investors

111, Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.15%, with the float percentage being 7.15%. Totem Point Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 958.61 Thousand shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 650Thousand shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 1.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 111, Inc. (YI) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 25,113 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $155.7 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.05 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $153.25 Thousand.

