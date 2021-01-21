During the recent session, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s traded shares were 2,649,576, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.09% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the RHE share is $15.77, that puts it down -296.23% from that peak though still a striking +81.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $6.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 445.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. RHE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE): Trading Information

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) registered a 22.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.1% in intraday trading to $5.36- this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.43%, and it has moved by 140.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.15%. The short interest in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) is 317.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78, which implies an increase of 1859.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78 and $78 respectively. As a result, RHE is trading at a discount of 1859.8% off the target high and 1859.8% off the low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38%. While earnings are projected to return 79.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Biggest Investors

Regional Health Properties, Inc. insiders own 10.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.99%, with the float percentage being 5.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.59 Thousand shares (or 0.69% of all shares), a total value of $15.07 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.17 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.43 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 11,594 shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.07 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 Thousand, or about 0.2% of the stock, which is worth about $4.81 Thousand.

