During the last session, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s traded shares were 2,282,629, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.44% or $1.37. The 52-week high for the ORGO share is $11.13, that puts it down -2.49% from that peak though still a striking +77.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $1.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 599.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.2. ORGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO): Trading Information

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) registered a 14.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.43% in intraday trading to $11.13 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.55%, and it has moved by 81.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.22%. The short interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 12.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $14 respectively. As a result, ORGO is trading at a discount of 28.91% off the target high and -17.13% off the low.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares have gone up +172.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 111.9% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 175% this quarter and then jump 56.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $86.87 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $74.64 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 52.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Biggest Investors

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. insiders own 55.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.48%, with the float percentage being 61.78%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 0.98% of all shares), a total value of $4.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 751.89 Thousand shares, is of Granahan Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 442,590 shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 360.08 Thousand, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $1.31 Million.

