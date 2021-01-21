During the recent session, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares were 6,173,272, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $574.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$11.61. The 52-week high for the NFLX share is $593.29, that puts it down -3.23% from that peak though still a striking +49.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $290.25. The company’s market capitalization is $253.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. NFLX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.86.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX): Trading Information

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $593.2 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.86%, and it has moved by 9.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.92%. The short interest in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 7.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $620.5, which implies an increase of 7.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $340 and $753 respectively. As a result, NFLX is trading at a discount of 31.02% off the target high and -40.84% off the low.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Netflix, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares have gone up +19.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.48% against 12.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.2% this quarter and then jump 69.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.12 Billion as predicted by 35 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.39 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.77 Billion and $6.08 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.5% and then jump by 21.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.2%. While earnings are projected to return 46.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 45.25% per annum.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Biggest Investors

Netflix, Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.92%, with the float percentage being 83.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2265 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 33.58 Million shares (or 7.6% of all shares), a total value of $16.79 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.88 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $15.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 25,201,203 shares. This amounts to just over 5.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.6 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.37 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $6.18 Billion.

