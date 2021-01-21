During the last session, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s traded shares were 1,100,469, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.59% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the IMMR share is $13.67, that puts it down -2.55% from that peak though still a striking +68.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.23. The company’s market capitalization is $359.07 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 Million shares over the past three months.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. IMMR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR): Trading Information

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) registered a 7.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $13.45 this Wednesday, Jan 20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.62%, and it has moved by 45.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.07%. The short interest in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) is 2.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 1.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, IMMR is trading at a discount of 12.53% off the target high and -9.98% off the low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Immersion Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares have gone up +95.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 1.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90% this quarter and then jump 200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.75 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.46 Million and $6.26 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -15% and then jump by 11.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.4%. While earnings are projected to return -136.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Biggest Investors

Immersion Corporation insiders own 2.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.27%, with the float percentage being 70.06%. Raging Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.11 Million shares (or 15.26% of all shares), a total value of $28.97 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.93 Million shares, is of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $20.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 957,271 shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 459.72 Thousand, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $4.37 Million.

