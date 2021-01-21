During the last session, Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s traded shares were 860,558, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.6% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CSLT share is $1.8, that puts it down -9.09% from that peak though still a striking +63.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.6. The company’s market capitalization is $253.74 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 745.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 587.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CSLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT): Trading Information

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) registered a -0.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.33% in intraday trading to $1.8 this Thursday, Jan 14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.77%, and it has moved by 36.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.92%. The short interest in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) is 1.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies a decline of -16.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $2 respectively. As a result, CSLT is trading at a discount of 21.21% off the target high and -39.39% off the low.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.05 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.3 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.45 Million and $39.05 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12.1% and then fell by -19.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.9%. While earnings are projected to return 4.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Biggest Investors

Castlight Health, Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.61%, with the float percentage being 73.87%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.34 Million shares (or 14.6% of all shares), a total value of $19.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.08 Million shares, is of Raging Capital Management, Llc’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $11.39 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port owns about 5,300,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.68 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4Million, or about 3.37% of the stock, which is worth about $5.04 Million.

