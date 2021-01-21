During the recent session, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 7,104,156, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.6% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $56.11, that puts it down -19.79% from that peak though still a striking +57.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20. The company’s market capitalization is $37.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.94 Million shares over the past three months.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. TWTR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 38 analysts who have looked at this stock. 22 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): Trading Information

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) registered a -1.6% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $48.02 this Thursday, Jan 21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.4%, and it has moved by -13.93% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -13.15%. The short interest in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 21.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.36, which implies an increase of 5.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $67 respectively. As a result, TWTR is trading at a discount of 43.04% off the target high and -59.44% off the low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone up +28.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -130.38% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20% this quarter and then jump 36.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18 Billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $956.02 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 Billion and $807.64 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.9% and then jump by 18.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.6%. While earnings are projected to return 19.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Biggest Investors

Twitter, Inc. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.36%, with the float percentage being 78.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 81.12 Million shares (or 10.2% of all shares), a total value of $3.61 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.01 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.67 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21,098,723 shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $938.89 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.56 Million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $781.49 Million.

